Dec 3, 2020 - Feb 5, 2021 5:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Snookie Socks

Where
No Location Given
When
Add to Calendar 03-12-2020 05:00 05-02-2021 23:00 America/Toronto Snookie Socks

Full details 

Website
https://aerobicsfirst.com/pages/a1-snookie-socks

Global News is proud to support Snookie Socks – the annual fundraiser hosted by Aerobics First in Halifax that collects and distributes wool socks to those in need.

Why wool? It doesn’t soak up the water like cotton does and is actually moisture wicking which allows the foot to stay drier.

Monetary donations made through the Snookie Socks Go Fund Me page will go directly to the purchase of wool socks for the homeless.  A simple donation of $5.00 will supply a pair of wool socks.

The goal is to purchase and donate 500 pairs. Help make it happen! Visit the Snookie Socks information page for more details.

 