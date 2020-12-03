Global News is proud to support Snookie Socks – the annual fundraiser hosted by Aerobics First in Halifax that collects and distributes wool socks to those in need.

Why wool? It doesn’t soak up the water like cotton does and is actually moisture wicking which allows the foot to stay drier.

Monetary donations made through the Snookie Socks Go Fund Me page will go directly to the purchase of wool socks for the homeless. A simple donation of $5.00 will supply a pair of wool socks.

The goal is to purchase and donate 500 pairs. Help make it happen! Visit the Snookie Socks information page for more details.