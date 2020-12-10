HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES
Mayfair Hub Club: HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES. Get in tune for the season with our virtual concert! Harreson James plays holiday favourites and Christmas classics. All older adults 55+ invited! Cost is FREE. ONLINE via ZOOM. Register by phone at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Visit http://www.scoa.ca for further information.
