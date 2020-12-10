Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Event
Dec 10 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES

Where
Mayfair Hub Club - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-12-2020 13:00 10-12-2020 15:00 America/Toronto HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES

Mayfair Hub Club: HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES. Get in tune for the season with our virtual concert!  Harreson James plays holiday favourites and Christmas classics.  All older adults 55+ invited! Cost is FREE.  ONLINE via ZOOM.  Register by phone at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca Visit http://www.scoa.ca for further information. Full details 

 Mayfair Hub Club - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Mayfair Hub Club: HOLIDAY CONCERT with HARRESON JAMES.

Get in tune for the season with our virtual concert!  Harreson James plays holiday favourites and Christmas classics.  All older adults 55+ invited!

Cost is FREE.  ONLINE via ZOOM.  Register by phone at 306-652-2255 or email admin@scoa.ca

Visit http://www.scoa.ca for further information.