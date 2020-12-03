Menu

Other
Dec 3 - Dec 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Global BC supports Variety Tree of Hearts

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Dec 3 - Dec 31 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Donate today until December 31 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC
Website
https://treeofhearts.ca/
Contact
info@variety.bc.ca 1-800-381-2040 (Variety - the Children's Charity)

On now until December 31

Support BC’s kids with special needs through Variety’s Tree of Hearts.

This year, simply donate online while sharing your inspirational message to a Variety child which it’ll be posted to their “virtual” Christmas tree.

Plus each day we’ll read one lucky donor’s message live on Global News Morning.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Donate today at TreeofHearts.ca