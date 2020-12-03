Global BC supports Variety Tree of Hearts
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-12-2020 00:00 31-12-2020 23:59 America/Toronto Global BC supports Variety Tree of Hearts
Donate today until December 31 | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC Variety - the Children's Charity info@variety.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://treeofhearts.ca/
- Contact
- info@variety.bc.ca 1-800-381-2040 (Variety - the Children's Charity)
On now until December 31
Support BC’s kids with special needs through Variety’s Tree of Hearts.
This year, simply donate online while sharing your inspirational message to a Variety child which it’ll be posted to their “virtual” Christmas tree.
Plus each day we’ll read one lucky donor’s message live on Global News Morning.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Donate today at TreeofHearts.ca