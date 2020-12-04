Global BC sponsors Courage To Come Back Awards 2021
Nominate until January 28
https://couragetocomeback.ca/
604-754-0973 (Coast Mental Health Foundation)
Nominate until January 28
Do you know someone who has overcome adversity, consider nomination them for the 23rd Courage To Come Back Awards, presented by Wheaton Precious Metals.
Every year the awards pay tribute to those who have overcome overwhelming challenges and given back to the community.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Nominate today at CourageToComeBackAwards.ca