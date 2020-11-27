Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 27 - Dec 24 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports The Salvation Army: Fill The Kettle Campaign

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-11-2020 03:00 24-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC supports The Salvation Army: Fill The Kettle Campaign

Donate today until December 24 | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://fillthekettle.com/

On now until December 24
Kettle Campaigns on-location or donate online

As you can imagine, this year, more Canadians than ever need a helping hand.

Donate today to The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign which provides practical assistance to thousands of families and individuals who have met hard times.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at FillTheKettle.com