Other
Nov 12 - Dec 16 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC supports Stocking Stuffers for Seniors

Where
London Drugs locations - BC View Map
When
On now until December 16 | Your nearest London Drugs locations | Full details 

Website
https://www.londondrugs.com/stocking-stuffers-for-seniors.html

On now until December 16

Show some love to seniors in your neighbourhood this holiday season. Head to your local London Drugs and support the stocking stuffers for seniors campaign.

Take a wish list tag from the tree at your local store, fulfill the items, and bring them to the same location, and gifts will be given to seniors in your community.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at LondonDrugs.com/Seniors