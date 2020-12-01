Santas Day on 630 CHED
December 1 is Santas Day on 630 CHED. It’s been a difficult year for many, and the need is greater than ever. We need your support to ensure that every child in Edmonton has a present this Christmas.
Please donate to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous at santasanonymous.ca or by calling Santa’s helpers at 587-855-1821. The phone lines will be active from 7am – 7pm on December 1.
This year, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous is celebrating 65 years of delivering toys to less fortunate children in Edmonton. Help us see every child receive a new toy at Christmas.