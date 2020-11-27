Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation – #GiveWhereYouLive – Online Holiday Auction

From Nov. 27th – Dec. 13th, 2020 – BC residents can bid online for unique and amazing products, services and BC experiences – all donated by local businesses and individuals who inspire us all to – Give Where We Live! Covid-19 has drastically impacted our fundraising opportunities - forcing the cancellation of all events that are critical to our efforts, so we are holding the only event we can – an Online Auction. For more than 36 years, ERHF has been working with the community to help fund critical equipment and services and most recently, the new Emergency Department Expansion project. Together they help bridge the gap between what the government funds and what is actually needed to provide best-in-class care for resident of the Tri-Cities.