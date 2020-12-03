Toy Drive for Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank
Help a child this holiday season by donating to the annual Q104 Toy Drive. Full detailsHighfield Park Fire Station - 45 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Q104 DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Global News is a proud partner of the annual Q104 Toy Drive in support of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.
On December 3rd and 4th between 6 AM & 7 PM, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Highfield Park Fire Station to be delivered safely to a child who will love it forever! Cash donations are also accepted and the Halifax Professional Firefighters will be matching cash donations of up to $5,000.