Other
Dec 3 - Dec 4 5:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Toy Drive for Parker Street Food & Furniture Bank

Where
Highfield Park Fire Station - 45 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 03-12-2020 05:00 04-12-2020 20:00

Help a child this holiday season by donating to the annual Q104 Toy Drive. Full details 

Website
https://www.q104.ca/events/131336/

Global News is a proud partner of the annual Q104 Toy Drive in support of Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank.

On December 3rd and 4th between 6 AM & 7 PM, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the Highfield Park Fire Station to be delivered safely to a child who will love it forever!  Cash donations are also accepted and the Halifax Professional Firefighters will be matching cash donations of up to $5,000.