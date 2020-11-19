Global BC supports Festival of Trees Victoria

On now until January 19

The Festival of Trees Victoria will be kicking off on November 19 at The Bay Centre.

Tour the trees and then text to vote for your favourite. Funds raised will support kids across BC, including the 3,300 kids from Vancouver Island that visit BC Children’s Hospital for specialized care they can’t get anywhere else.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at BCCHF.ca/Festival-of-Trees