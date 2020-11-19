Global BC supports Festival of Trees Victoria
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-11-2020 03:00 25-12-2020 03:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Festival of Trees Victoria
On now until January 19 | The Bay Centre, Victoria | Full detailsThe Bay Centre - 1150 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC Shaun Cerisano scerisano@bcchf.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- scerisano@bcchf.ca 250-213-6466 (Shaun Cerisano)
On now until January 19
The Festival of Trees Victoria will be kicking off on November 19 at The Bay Centre.
Tour the trees and then text to vote for your favourite. Funds raised will support kids across BC, including the 3,300 kids from Vancouver Island that visit BC Children’s Hospital for specialized care they can’t get anywhere else.
Proudly supported by Global BC.
Details at BCCHF.ca/Festival-of-Trees