Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-11-2020 03:00 24-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign
On now until December 24 | Full detailsBC Heather Booth heather@businessinsurrey.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
- Contact
- heather@businessinsurrey.com 604-634-0341 (Heather Booth)
November 23 to December 4
Surrey Board of Trade is launching ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign in support of the Surrey Christmas Bureau and the Surrey Food Bank.
They’re challenging local businesses to help make Christmas special for those in need.
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at BusinessinSurrey.com