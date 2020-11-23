Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 23 - Dec 24 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign

Where
BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 23-11-2020 03:00 24-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign

On now until December 24 | Full details 

 BC Heather Booth heather@businessinsurrey.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://businessinsurrey.com/events/30-days-of-giving/
Contact
heather@businessinsurrey.com 604-634-0341 (Heather Booth)

November 23 to December 4

Surrey Board of Trade is launching ’30 Days of Giving’ Campaign in support of the Surrey Christmas Bureau and the Surrey Food Bank.

They’re challenging local businesses to help make Christmas special for those in need.

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at BusinessinSurrey.com