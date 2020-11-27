Vicuña Art Studio Live Stream Winter Art Show

Vicuña Art Studio's annual Winter Art Show will be Live Streamed, this year! Guests can safely see beautiful artworks from the comfort of their homes. They will get a tour of the show, hear details about some art pieces, listen to interviews, and watch an artist demonstration. Visit www.vicunaartstudio.com/winter-art-show to access the Live Stream on November 27th, from 1 PM to 1:45 PM. The show will feature more than 50 artworks by Vicuña artists. Beautiful paintings, inspiring illustrations and creative sculptures will be on display. They will make unique and meaningful gifts for loved ones this Holiday Season.