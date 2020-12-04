Jim Beam Presents Live From Inside: The Trews

Jim Beam Bourbon Presents Live From Inside is excited to announce The Trews live from the Danforth Music Hall on Friday, December 4. Tickets for the virtual performance are on sale now at http://www.livefrominside.ca with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the Unison Benevolent Fund.

With multiple radio hits drawn from six scorching studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective, The Trews are among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative rock bands on the planet, a fact corroborated by onetime stage-mates the Rolling Stones, Weezer, and Bruce Springsteen. The Nova Scotia-bred, Hamilton, ON-based combo of singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, and drummer Chris Gormley — songwriters all — has won universal acclaim for both their dazzling live performances and wildly accessible songs.

Jim Beam Bourbon Presents “Live from Inside” showcases incredible live performances broadcast from favourite venues across Canada. Viewers enjoy multi-camera performances with crisp visuals and concert quality audio. Fans are able to purchase tickets, register for access, and then stream live performances in high definition from the comfort of their homes or on the go.