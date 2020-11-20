Fundraising for Young Families of Metro Vancouver
- Ages
- For families with children 12 years old and under
- Website
- https://yfmv.ca
- Contact
- mark@yfmv.ca (Mark Jarder)
We are trying to raise $10,000 to provide families all over Metro Vancouver with a festive feast during the Christmas Holiday. For many families, coming together over a full meal is one of the cherished moments of the day – and the dinner table is the hub of family energy and life. Unfortunately, a lot of families have been robbed of that joy this year during the Covid-19 Pandemic – where survival has meant making do with less or even doing without entirely. You can see more about this outreach here: https://yfmv.ca/festive-feast-for-100-families-this-december/ Gofundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-festive-feasts-for-families-in-need