Fundraising for Young Families of Metro Vancouver

We are trying to raise $10,000 to provide families all over Metro Vancouver with a festive feast during the Christmas Holiday. For many families, coming together over a full meal is one of the cherished moments of the day - and the dinner table is the hub of family energy and life. Unfortunately, a lot of families have been robbed of that joy this year during the Covid-19 Pandemic - where survival has meant making do with less or even doing without entirely. You can see more about this outreach here: https://yfmv.ca/festive-feast-for-100-families-this-december/ Gofundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/100-festive-feasts-for-families-in-need.