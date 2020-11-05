Menu

Other
Nov 5 - Dec 17 5:00 PM

Conquer the Dragon Art show and Fundraiser for kids with special needs

Where
French Cultural Centre - 1551 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
It is with great pleasure that I write to let you know that Conquer the Dragon exhibition and fundraiser will be making its debut at the French Cultural Center from November 5th until December 17th. Local artists, will show their illustrations and artistic projects, which will be auctioned off for a project called the Academy… Full details 

Website
http://www.henohealth.com
Contact
chrisheno@shaw.ca (Christian Heno)
It is with great pleasure that I write to let you know that Conquer the Dragon exhibition and fundraiser will be making its debut at the French Cultural Center from November 5th until December 17th. Local artists, will show their illustrations and artistic projects, which will be auctioned off for a project called the Academy of movement for youth. Children with special needs will also be honored, as they will present their drawings alongside those of adults. The French cultural center also is both a partner and a collaborator to this project. Such an event is an hopeful attempt to shine the light on creative ideas and new initiatives, to help and support youth with special needs in a time of uncertainty.
