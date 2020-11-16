Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation: Light-Up the Hospitals
On now until December 4 | Virtual
https://klhf.org/wp/
250-354-2334 (Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation)
On now until December 4
Virtual
Help support healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary.
Your donation will support the purchase of a new state of the art Central Monitoring System for moms & babies.
Donate today at KLHF.org