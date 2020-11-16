Menu

Virtual
Nov 16 - Dec 4 3:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation: Light-Up the Hospitals

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 16-11-2020 03:00 04-12-2020 23:45

On now until December 4 | Virtual | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC
Website
https://klhf.org/wp/
Contact
250-354-2334 (Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation)
On now until December 4 Virtual Help support healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary. Your donation will support the purchase of a new state of the art Central Monitoring System for moms & babies. Donate today at KLHF.org.
On now until December 4
Virtual

Help support healthcare initiatives in the Kootenay Boundary.

Your donation will support the purchase of a new state of the art Central Monitoring System for moms & babies.

Donate today at KLHF.org