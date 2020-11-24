YESxMentors

We are so excited to be hosting our 5th annual Speed Mentoring event virtually this year! This is our most popular event and understandably so because it’s an opportunity for participants to get quality face time with some of Vancouver’s best & brightest in an intimate setting. As an attendee, you get to spend time with inspirational mentors, who will be answering your questions, sharing their insights, and letting you in on their own journeys to where they are today. Discover our amazing lineup of mentors on the Yes! website. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a virtual silent auction and to win (virtual) door prizes! Best of all, every penny raised at this event, like all of our events, goes directly to Dress for Success Vancouver. YES! is a non-profit women’s networking organization that organizes fun, philanthropic events to raise awareness and funds for DFS Vancouver. DFS Vancouver, in turn, empowers women back into the workforce around the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, by providing dressing, career, and mentoring services, as well as a community of peers that help raise each other up.