Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Virtual
Nov 13 - Dec 12 3:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC supports Langley Christmas Bureau Gift Card Drive

Where
Online / Langley City Hall - 20399 Douglas Crescent, Langley, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-11-2020 03:00 12-12-2020 23:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports Langley Christmas Bureau Gift Card Drive

On now until December 12 | Donate Today | Full details 

 Online / Langley City Hall - 20399 Douglas Crescent, Langley, BC Langley Christmas Bureau DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.langleychristmasbureau.com/
Contact
604-530-3001 (Langley Christmas Bureau)
On now until December 12 Help the Langley Christmas Bureau spread the spirit of Christmas to those in need. This year due to the pandemic they will be hosting a drive through fundraising event where they are asking the community to make donations of cash and gift cards in $25 denominations with the goal of raising $280,000 for those in need. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at LangleyChristmasBureau.com.
On now until December 12 Help the Langley Christmas Bureau spread the spirit of Christmas to those in need. This year due to the pandemic they will be hosting a drive through fundraising event where they are asking the community to make donations of cash and gift cards in $25 denominations with the goal of raising $280,000 for those in need. Proudly supported by Global BC. Details at LangleyChristmasBureau.com.

On now until December 12

Help the Langley Christmas Bureau spread the spirit of Christmas to those in need.

This year due to the pandemic they will not be hosting a drive thru fundraising event but they are asking the community to make donations of cash and gift cards in $25 denominations with the goal of raising $280,000 for those in need.

Proudly supported by Global BC.

Details at LangleyChristmasBureau.com