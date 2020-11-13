Osoyoos Winter in Wine Country Festival
- Osoyoos & Oliver, BC View Map
Osoyoos & Oliver Area | Full details
- visit@destinationosoyoos.com 250-495-5070 (Destination Osoyoos)
On now until November 29
Try some new wines in Osoyoos this November.
Visit Osoyoos and the South Okanagan region for their Winter Wine Festival this month and enjoy special wine tastings, holiday light-up displays, and much more.
Visit DestinationOsoyoos.com for a list of events and details.
*Follow the recommended COVID-19 Restrictions