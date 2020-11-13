Menu

Festival
Nov 13 - Nov 29 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

Osoyoos Winter in Wine Country Festival

Where
Osoyoos & Oliver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 13-11-2020 09:00 29-11-2020 21:00

On now until November 29 | Osoyoos & Oliver Area | Full details 

 Osoyoos & Oliver, BC
Website
https://www.destinationosoyoos.com/event/
Contact
visit@destinationosoyoos.com 250-495-5070 (Destination Osoyoos)
On now until November 29 Try some new wines in Osoyoos this November. Visit Osoyoos and the South Okanagan region for their Winter Wine Festival this month and enjoy special wine tastings, holiday light-up displays, and much more. Visit their website for a list of events and details at DestinationOsoyoos.com.
On now until November 29

Try some new wines in Osoyoos this November.

Visit Osoyoos and the South Okanagan region for their Winter Wine Festival this month and enjoy special wine tastings, holiday light-up displays, and much more.

Visit DestinationOsoyoos.com for a list of events and details.
*Follow the recommended COVID-19 Restrictions