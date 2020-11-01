Global Edmonton supports: Coats for Kids and Families

United Way of the Alberta Capital Region started the Coats for Kids & Families initiative in 1992 due to an overwhelming demand for winter wear. Many local families simply don’t have the means to purchase the clothing needed to stay warm during Alberta’s harsh winters. Last year, we were able to distribute over 8,250 coats and we anticipate an even higher need this year as people face the ripple effects of the pandemic.

Support the Coats for Kids and Families campaign with a donation of new or gently used outerwear. Visit coatsforkidsandfamilies.ca to find drop-off locations near you.