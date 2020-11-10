Morvenfest
MORVENFEST is a first-year student film festival/challenge in which high school students of all ages across B.C. can participate for free, this festival was developed by students from Collingwood School (70 Morven Dr, West Vancouver, BC V7S 1B2) and is sponsored by Vancouver Film School (VFS). Student groups which participate will receive a free 30-minutes workshop given by film professionals from VFS. Members of winning groups will receive a $2500 price reduction for a full time 1 year program (at VFS) of their choice. For more information, please visit our webpage linked below: morvenfest.ca Registration deadline: December 13th, 2020 Time: 12:01 am to 11:59 pm Category: Arts / Visual Arts / Film / Cinema