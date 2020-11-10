Menu

Virtual
Nov 10 - Dec 13 12:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Morvenfest

Where
Online - Event, West Vancouver, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 10-11-2020 12:00 13-12-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Morvenfest

Ages
all
Website
https://go.evvnt.com/707118-0?pid=6986
Contact
kere.ws@icloud.com 7789266942 (Morvenfest)
MORVENFEST is a first-year student film festival/challenge in which high school students of all ages across B.C. can participate for free, this festival was developed by students from Collingwood School (70 Morven Dr, West Vancouver, BC V7S 1B2) and is sponsored by Vancouver Film School (VFS). Student groups which participate will receive a free 30-minutes workshop given by film professionals from VFS. Members of winning groups will receive a $2500 price reduction for a full time 1 year program (at VFS) of their choice. For more information, please visit our webpage linked below: morvenfest.ca Registration deadline: December 13th, 2020 Time: 12:01 am to 11:59 pm Category: Arts / Visual Arts / Film / Cinema.
