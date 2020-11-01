Let’s Paint A Bird Portrait Art Class

Do you enjoy being among nature? Would you like to learn a new painting technique so that you can bring an element of nature to your home? If so, come join VVAF’s online class with Rose Tanner on Nov 18th, 6:30-8:30pm. Rose will guide you on how to create a realistic bird portrait using oil paint. In addition, this class will teach you how to create a Rembrandt style portrait background where you will be able to add snow for a winter scene background.