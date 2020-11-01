Let’s Paint A Bird Portrait Art Class
- When
-
Add to Calendar 18-11-2020 18:30 18-11-2020 20:30 America/Toronto Let’s Paint A Bird Portrait Art Class
Do you enjoy being among nature? Would you like to learn a new painting technique so that you can bring an element of nature to your home? If so, come join VVAF’s online class with Rose Tanner on Nov 18th, 6:30-8:30pm. Rose will guide you on how to create a realistic bird portrait using oil… Full detailsOnline - 900-570 Granville street, Vancouver, British Columbia Vancouver Visual Art Foundation media@artvancouver.net DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://www.vanvaf.com
- Contact
- media@artvancouver.net (Vancouver Visual Art Foundation)
Do you enjoy being among nature? Would you like to learn a new painting technique so that you can bring an element of nature to your home? If so, come join VVAF’s online class with Rose Tanner on Nov 18th, 6:30-8:30pm. Rose will guide you on how to create a realistic bird portrait using oil paint. In addition, this class will teach you how to create a Rembrandt style portrait background where you will be able to add snow for a winter scene background.