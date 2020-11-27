The Summerland Community Arts Council invites you to visit us at the Arts & Cultural Centre for Light up the Arts, our annual Christmas Art & Gift Sale. Shop for unique handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list plus take part in our raffle and daily draws. Social distancing, a limit of 15 shoppers at a time, mandatory masks and hand sanitizer stations will ensure a safe shopping experience. Starts November 27th and runs until December 24th from 10 am - 4 pm. Closed Sundays.