Light up the Arts
- When
-
Add to Calendar 27-11-2020 10:00 24-12-2020 13:00 America/Toronto Light up the Arts
The Summerland Community Arts Council invites you to visit us at the Arts & Cultural Centre for Light up the Arts, our annual Christmas Art & Gift Sale. Shop for unique handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list plus take part in our raffle and daily draws. Social distancing, a limit of 15 shoppers at… Full detailsSummerland Arts & Cultural Centre - 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, BC Summerland Community Arts Council admin@summerlandarts.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- all ages
- Website
- http://www.summerlandarts.com
- Contact
- admin@summerlandarts.com 250-494-4494 (Summerland Community Arts Council)
The Summerland Community Arts Council invites you to visit us at the Arts & Cultural Centre for Light up the Arts, our annual Christmas Art & Gift Sale. Shop for unique handcrafted gifts for everyone on your list plus take part in our raffle and daily draws. Social distancing, a limit of 15 shoppers at a time, mandatory masks and hand sanitizer stations will ensure a safe shopping experience. Starts November 27th and runs until December 24th from 10 am – 4 pm. Closed Sundays.