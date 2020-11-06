Coats for Kids

As the winter months draw near and temperatures drop, Global News is asking for your help to collect new and used winter coats for Adsum for Women & Children and Brunswick Street Mission.

From now until November 20th, donate any children’s winter-wear (coats, gloves, hats, etc.) at the following locations.

Maritime Fuels

44 Orion Ct Unit #1

Dartmouth, NS

B2Y 4W6

Atlantic Fabrics

114 Woodlawn Rd,

Dartmouth, NS

B2W 2S7

Participating Canadian Tire Locations:

Bedford Common – 150 Damascus Rd, Bedford, NS B4A 0E5

Cole Harbour/Dartmouth – Forest Hills Pkwy, Dartmouth, NS B2W 6E4

Dartmouth Crossing – 30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth, NS B3B 0B5

Sackville – 796 Sackville Dr, Lower Sackville, NS B4E 1R7

Halifax Bayers Lake – 194 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax, NS B3S 1C5

Halifax Quinpool Rd – 6203 Quinpool Rd, Halifax, NS B3L 4P6

Spryfield – 16 Dentith Rd, Halifax, NS B3R 2H9

Tantallon – 5130 St Margarets Bay Rd, Upper Tantallon, NS B3Z 1E2

Elmsdale Plaza – 269 NS-214, #100, Elmsdale, NS. B2S 1K1

**Due to COVID-19 regulations, the Global News office is closed to visitors and will NOT be collecting or accepting donations.**