Bach on The Bench with the Bergmann Duo

The Bergmanns are excited to be back! On November 12th, join Surrey Civic Theatres as they present entertaining musicians and storytellers, The Bergmann Piano Duo. With virtuosity and charm, Elizabeth and Marcel’s performance will feature joyful and energetic music including a set of Beethoven variations for piano duet (2020 marks the 250th anniversary of his birth), as well as pieces by Bach, and some Spanish/Latin music. Traditionally, the Bergmann Duo perform as part of the Coffee Concert Series, where before the show, audience members enjoy sumptuous treats and lively chat. While patrons cannot convene at the theatre for now, you can still enjoy the delights of the social hour from home! Surrey Civic Theatres has partnered with two local cafes for this special online edition of the coffee concert. The Everbean Café and West Village Cafe are both offering a 15% discount for Surrey Civic Theatres’ patrons. Just check their website, find your treats, and then call your order in using the promo code ‘BERGMANNS'. Promotion runs from November 12 to 18 but pre-orders will be accepted on November 10. Note Everbean Café is closed on November 11 and West Village Café closes at 4pm that day.