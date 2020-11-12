Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Christmas Toy Drop Drive-Thru
- When
-
Add to Calendar 12-11-2020 03:00 13-11-2020 15:00 America/Toronto Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Christmas Toy Drop Drive-Thru
November 12 & 13 | PNE Vancouver | Full detailsPacific National Exhibition - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
November 12 & 13
This year, COVID has forced the cancelation of the traditional toy drive events but it is anticipated to increase with the amount of families in need this holiday season.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate or cash donation to deserving families this Christmas.
Details at LMCB.ca