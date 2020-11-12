Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Nov 12 - Nov 13 3:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Christmas Toy Drop Drive-Thru

Where
Pacific National Exhibition - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 12-11-2020 03:00 13-11-2020 15:00 America/Toronto Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Christmas Toy Drop Drive-Thru

November 12 & 13 | PNE Vancouver | Full details 

 Pacific National Exhibition - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.lmcb.ca/news-and-updates/2020/11/5/christmas-toy-drop-drive-thru
November 12 & 13 This year, COVID has forced the cancelation of the traditional toy drive events but it is anticipated to increase with the amount of families in need this holiday season. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to deserving families this Christmas. Details at LMCB.ca.
November 12 & 13 This year, COVID has forced the cancelation of the traditional toy drive events but it is anticipated to increase with the amount of families in need this holiday season. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to deserving families this Christmas. Details at LMCB.ca.

November 12 & 13

This year, COVID has forced the cancelation of the traditional toy drive events but it is anticipated to increase with the amount of families in need this holiday season.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate or cash donation to deserving families this Christmas.

Details at LMCB.ca