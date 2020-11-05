Menu

Festival
Nov 5 - Nov 30 12:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Lumière Vancouver

Where
English Bay & Jim Deva Plaza - Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 05-11-2020 12:00 30-11-2020 12:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Lumière Vancouver

On now until November 30 | West End, Vancouver | Full details 

 English Bay & Jim Deva Plaza - Vancouver, BC Lumiere Society lumierefestivalvan@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.lumiereyvr.com/
Contact
lumierefestivalvan@gmail.com 604-696-0144 (Lumiere Society)
On now until November 30 Lumière is a free, family-friendly event inspired by light and artistic expression. For 2020 there are seven interactive art installations that add dazzle and wonder at iconic West End sites: English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza. The art can be observed all day, however it is best enjoyed after sunset. Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Details at LumiereYVR.com.
On now until November 30

Lumière is a free, family-friendly event inspired by light and artistic expression. For 2020 there are seven interactive art installations that add dazzle and wonder at iconic West End sites: English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza.

The art can be observed all day, however it is best enjoyed after sunset.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at LumiereYVR.com