Global BC sponsors Lumière Vancouver
On now until November 30 | West End, Vancouver
- All ages
- https://www.lumiereyvr.com/
- lumierefestivalvan@gmail.com 604-696-0144 (Lumiere Society)
On now until November 30
Lumière is a free, family-friendly event inspired by light and artistic expression. For 2020 there are seven interactive art installations that add dazzle and wonder at iconic West End sites: English Bay and Jim Deva Plaza.
The art can be observed all day, however it is best enjoyed after sunset.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at LumiereYVR.com