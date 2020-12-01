The Guided Virtual Big Elf Run

A Guided Virtual run allowing you to run the official Big Elf Run route in Stanley Park through voice navigation. You'll also hear fun facts about the sights in the park along with motivational messages from special guests! Don't live in Vancouver- you can toggle off the directions and just get the guided tour and motivational messages while running in your community or on your treadmill! Registration includes: Elf Toque, Custom Elf Name Running Bib, Wooden medal- that doubles as a tree ornament! and a 12 days of Christmas Scavenger hunt! Charity Partner- The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau As we cannot gather together, we aren’t able to host a toy drive this year but you are able to set up a fundraising page to fundraise for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.