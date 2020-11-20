Global BC sponsors Best Buy’s Tech Wonderland
- When
-
Add to Calendar 20-11-2020 07:00 29-11-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Best Buy’s Tech Wonderland
November 20 to 29 | PNE Vancouver | Full detailsPNE Vancouver - 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All ages
November 20 to 29
Don’t miss Best Buy’s Tech Wonderland happening at the PNE.
For 10 days visit the drive through experience with your family and go on a magical guided tour featuring incredible displays, classic holiday tunes, food and more.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at Blog.BestBuy.ca