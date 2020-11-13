Menu

Virtual
Nov 13 - Nov 15 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

West Coast Women’s Show Online Pop-Up

Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
November 13 to 15 | Virtual | Full details 

https://www.westcoastwomen.net/
November 13 to 15 Get your holiday shopping done at the West Coast Women’s Show Online Pop-Up. For 3 days only, support over 100 small and family owned business-es in our communities and find unique gifts, specialty products, and one of kind items from local artisans, and get it all in time for the holidays. Details at WestCoastWomen.net.
