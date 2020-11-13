Positively Petite Annual Miniature Exhibition

This annual exhibition unique to Place des Arts showcases miniature artwork created by local artists. All two-dimensional artwork on exhibit is 30 square inches or smaller and all three-dimensional artwork is 60 cubic inches or smaller. This years’ show features small artworks in various mediums including painting, ceramics, fibre arts, collage, mixed media and photography from 37 local artists. The quality handmade pieces in this exhibition make truly unique gifts for the art lover on your list or those you want to introduce to the beautiful world of art just in time for the holiday season. All purchases directly support cultural programming at Place des Arts and the exhibiting artists. We welcome individual or small group visits to our exhibition spaces by appointment. Please call 604-664-1636 ext. 0 to book an appointment.