Victoria Guitar Society presents “Forgotten Romantic: the Music of Rudolf Leberl

"Forgotten Romantic – Music of Rudolf Leberl at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church, 1701 Elgin Rd. (in Oak Bay) on Sat., November 21st. 3-5pm. The Victoria Guitar Society is excited to present a Canadian premier of solo guitar and ensemble music of bohemian Rudolf Leberl. Classical guitarist Alexander Dunn, joined by Phillip Manning (violin), Guyonne Le Louarn (viola), Anna Cal (piano) and Simon Farintosh (guitar) offer a program of early 20th century Romanticism – surprise opening guests will introduce you to this delightful composer. Rudolf Leberl (1884-1952) whose music belongs to the aesthetic family of Dvořák and Janáček, worked in the Czech Republic and Bavaria, producing over 1500 works for guitar which are only now receiving their due recognition. His entire output includes thirty large solo cycles for guitar as well as works for orchestra, strings, winds, piano and chamber music. Leberl suffered from the socio-political devastation following two World Wars. His works, which he had to abandon to escape oppression, were salvaged by his former students. Rudolf Leberl died in 1952 both destitute and blind. With a recent surge in interest in Leberl’s fine works, guitarists can now be nourished by his enchanting and delectable music. Viewing options for this afternoon of fine music include the live venue with reduced capacity venue, physical distancing and expectation of mask wearing when not seated or online streaming from the comfort of your home. For more information and ticket access please go to: www.victoriaguitarsociety.ca.