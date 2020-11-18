Wild About Wolves Wednesday, November 18 10:00 am to 11:00 am Sign up on EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/127226775711 Join Gary Allen from the SWELL Wolf Education Centre to learn more about the wolves of the tundra. Tundra and Gary have been visiting schools & community groups for the past 13 years, educating students & audiences about the ecological importance of the wolf. They have spent many hours with First Nations peoples talking about wolves & the importance of this animal to First Nations cultures, and have permission to share some of these stories. In this program, participants will see Tundra, Mahikan, Denali & Stqe:ye engaging in wolf behavior. Our goal is to help people understand this beautiful, misunderstood predator. For more info check out https://tundraspeaks.com/ Best suited for ages 7 and up. Hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre. For information on other upcoming programs, visit our website www.lynncanyonecologycentre.ca This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. Please make sure that there is an adult present to help children participate in the chat questions. While this program is free, our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre!.