CFUW KELOWNA 60TH ANNIVERSARY

CFUW Kelowna proudly announces the celebration of its 60th year on Nov.9, 2020. Due to Covid meetings and guest speakers will be held on line, using zoom. All celebrations and fund raising activities will be held outside with social distancing or on line. Watch for an historical article in the Daily Courier taking you back to our roots. Plus, the CFUW Education Committee has set-up a special 60th anniversary award fund at Okanagan College. To find out more visit us on line at http://www.cfuwkelownaclub.org