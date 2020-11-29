Menu

Food
Nov 29 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Global BC sponsors Buy-Low Foods’ Variety Vintage Day

Where
Buy-Low Foods across BC - BC View Map
When
Sunday, November 29

Sunday, November 29 | Buy-Low Foods stores in BC | Full details 

 Buy-Low Foods across BC - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://www.variety.bc.ca/event/buy-low-foods-vintage-day
Sunday, November 29 Buy Low Foods Locations throughout BC Drop by your neighbourhood Buy-Low Foods where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Variety. Also be sure to purchase your 50/50 ticket in support of BC’s kids with special needs. Proudly sponsored by Global BC. Details at Variety.bc.ca.
Sunday, November 29

Drop by your neighbourhood Buy-Low Foods where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Variety.

Also be sure to purchase your 50/50 ticket in support of BC’s kids with special needs.
(Must be 19+ years to play. Know your limit, play within it)

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at Variety.bc.ca