Global BC sponsors Sleep Out: Executive Edition
- When
-
Add to Calendar 19-11-2020 22:00 20-11-2020 10:00 America/Toronto Global BC sponsors Sleep Out: Executive Edition
November 19 & 20 | 8pm-8am | Virtual | Full detailsVirtually Across BC - BC sleepout@covenanthousebc.org DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Contact
- sleepout@covenanthousebc.org
November 19 & 20 | 8pm-8am | Virtual
Join Covenant House Vancouver for the first-ever virtual Sleep Out: Executive Edition.
They’re challenging business executives and community leaders to give up their beds for one night to ensure youth can find a safe place to sleep at Covenant House, especially during this time.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at CovenantHouseBC.org/SleepOut