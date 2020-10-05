Menu

Virtual
Nov 19 - Nov 20 10:00 PM - 10:00 AM

Global BC sponsors Sleep Out: Executive Edition

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
November 19 & 20 | 8pm-8am | Virtual | Full details 

Website
https://www.covenanthousebc.org/get-involved/sleepout-movement
Contact
sleepout@covenanthousebc.org
November 19 & 20 | 8pm-8am | Virtual

Join Covenant House Vancouver for the first-ever virtual Sleep Out: Executive Edition.

They’re challenging business executives and community leaders to give up their beds for one night to ensure youth can find a safe place to sleep at Covenant House, especially during this time.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC.

Details at CovenantHouseBC.org/SleepOut