Canadian Liver Foundation
30-10-2020 to 06-11-2020
Virtually Across BC - Monica Chui mchui@liver.ca
- https://liver.ca/BCDonations
- mchui@liver.ca 604-707-6433 (Monica Chui)
Donate today until end of 2020
As the pandemic has brought un-thinkable challenges, the Canadian Liver Foundation needs your support to continue their mission to promote liver health, save lives, and support patients recovery.
Donate at Liver.ca/BCDonations