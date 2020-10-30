Menu

Virtual
Oct 30 - Nov 6 1:00 AM

Canadian Liver Foundation

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 30-10-2020 01:00 06-11-2020 01:00 America/Toronto Canadian Liver Foundation

Donate Today | Full details 

 Virtually Across BC - BC Monica Chui mchui@liver.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://liver.ca/BCDonations
Contact
mchui@liver.ca 604-707-6433 (Monica Chui)
Donate today until end of 2020 As the pandemic has brought un-thinkable challenges, the Canadian Liver Foundation needs your support to continue their mission to promote liver health, save lives, and support patients recovery. Donate at Liver.ca/BCDonations.
Donate today until end of 2020

As the pandemic has brought un-thinkable challenges, the Canadian Liver Foundation needs your support to continue their mission to promote liver health, save lives, and support patients recovery.

Donate at Liver.ca/BCDonations