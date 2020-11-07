Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Nov 7 - Nov 28 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Global News & 980 CKNW Leadership Series in partnership with FortisBC

Where
on Global BC / BC1 / 980 CKNW - BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-11-2020 07:00 28-11-2020 16:00 America/Toronto Global News & 980 CKNW Leadership Series in partnership with FortisBC

November 7 to 28 on Global BC / BC1 / 980 CKNW | Full details 

 on Global BC / BC1 / 980 CKNW - BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://globalnews.ca/leadershipseries
November 7 to 27 on Global BC, BC1 and 980 CKNW Don’t miss the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series in partnership with FortisBC. Watch as we profile today’s leaders that focus on innovative thinking and styles that impact our business, culture, and community. Details at Globalnews.ca/LeadershipSeries.
November 7 to 27 on Global BC, BC1 and 980 CKNW Don’t miss the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series in partnership with FortisBC. Watch as we profile today’s leaders that focus on innovative thinking and styles that impact our business, culture, and community. Details at Globalnews.ca/LeadershipSeries.

November 7 to 28
on Global BC, BC1 and 980 CKNW

Don’t miss the Global News and 980 CKNW Leadership Series in partnership with FortisBC.

Watch and/or listen as we profile today’s leaders that focus on innovative thinking and styles that impact our business, culture, and community.

Details at Globalnews.ca/LeadershipSeries