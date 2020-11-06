630 CHED supports: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars
- When
-
Add to Calendar 06-11-2020 00:00 24-01-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars
Do you ever wonder what happens at a rock museum when the crowds have gone and the lights go out? Discover the answer as Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars playing November 6 – January 24. Full detailsJubilations Dinner Theatre - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://jubilations.ca/
Do you ever wonder what happens at a rock museum when the crowds have gone and the lights go out? Discover the answer as Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars playing November 6 – January 24.
Enjoy a safe evening of music, dancing, and food at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Tickets for Night at the Museum of Rock Stars are on sale now at jubilations.ca.