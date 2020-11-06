Menu

Theater
Nov 6, 2020 - Jan 24, 2021 12:00 AM

630 CHED supports: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars

Where
Jubilations Dinner Theatre - View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-11-2020 00:00 24-01-2021 00:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED supports: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars

Do you ever wonder what happens at a rock museum when the crowds have gone and the lights go out? Discover the answer as Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars playing November 6 – January 24. Full details 

Website
https://jubilations.ca/

Do you ever wonder what happens at a rock museum when the crowds have gone and the lights go out? Discover the answer as Jubilations Dinner Theatre presents: Night at the Museum of Rock Stars playing November 6 – January 24.

Enjoy a safe evening of music, dancing, and food at Jubilations Dinner Theatre. Tickets for Night at the Museum of Rock Stars are on sale now at jubilations.ca.