Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

On now until February 24, 2021

The CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day is about working together and treating others with respect and dignity.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it.

Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at PinkShirtDay.ca