Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021
- When
-
- Ages
- All ages
- Website
- https://www.pinkshirtday.ca
- Contact
- sara.dubois-phillips@cknw.com 604-331-2782 (Sara Dubois-Phillips)
On now until February 24, 2021
The CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day is about working together and treating others with respect and dignity.
COVID-19 has impacted everyone and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it.
Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!
Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.
Details at PinkShirtDay.ca