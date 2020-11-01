Menu

Other
Nov 1 - Nov 30 1:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

Where
BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 01-11-2020 01:00 30-11-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW supports CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day 2021

On now until February 24, 2021 | “Lift Each Other Up” | Full details 

Ages
All ages
Website
https://www.pinkshirtday.ca
Contact
sara.dubois-phillips@cknw.com 604-331-2782 (Sara Dubois-Phillips)
On now until February 24, 2021

The CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day is about working together and treating others with respect and dignity.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone and shown the importance of helping one another and advocating for those who need it.

Help us “lift each other up” and support anti-bullying initiatives by purchasing your Pink Shirt today!

Proudly supported by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at PinkShirtDay.ca