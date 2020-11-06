Take Flight hosted by the Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre

Friday, November 6. 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Best suited for ages 10 and up Sign up on EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/117346008069 Hop, dive, and flutter your way to this on-line workshop about birds! In this program, you'll learn about the evolution and adaptations of birds. We'll discover the feeding and nesting habits of local birds and the remarkable ways that different birds find niches in the temperate rainforest ecosystem. This program will take place on Zoom. We will email a link to participants approximately an hour prior to the program. Please make sure that there is an adult present to help children participate in the chat questions. This session will be recorded so we ask that your video and audio stay off. Whilst this program is free our suggested donation is $2 to help us continue to offer these amazing programs from the Ecology Centre!.