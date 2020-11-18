630 CHED supports: Glow Christmas

Experience the magic of the season at Glow Christmas happening at the Edmonton Expo Centre from November 18 to January 3!

Safely enjoy over 90,000 ft² of family fun as you stroll through the million twinkly lights in our light gardens. Enjoy delicious food, festive drinks, entertainment, illusion booth, selfie walls, and Christmas shopping at the Glow Merry Maker’s Market. And don’t forget, Santa needs your help! He has crashed his sleigh and his reindeer have scattered! Travel through the maze to find Santa‘s lost reindeer. Then cap off your adventure with a visit to the man himself—Santa Claus!

