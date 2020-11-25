South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Gatherings
- When
-
- Ages
- All
- Website
- http://www.volunteercentre.info
- Contact
- info@volunteercentre.info 1-888-576-4661 (South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society)
SOSVC Volunteer Centre Activities-Everyone is Welcome Virtual Volunteer Gathering – Last Wed of each month from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon via ZOOM Video Conferencing. Connection and recent volunteer involvement Upcoming volunteers opportunities Volunteers and Stress Management during COVID-19 Register by email to info@volunteercentre.info and an invite to Zoom meeting will occur. Zoom orientation available for those who request it.