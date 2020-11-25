Menu

Virtual
Nov 25 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Gatherings

Where
Virtual Volunteer Gathering-Everyone is Welcome - 102-696 Main Street, Penticton, BC View Map
When
Ages
All
Website
http://www.volunteercentre.info
Contact
info@volunteercentre.info 1-888-576-4661 (South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre Society)
SOSVC Volunteer Centre Activities-Everyone is Welcome Virtual Volunteer Gathering – Last Wed of each month from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon via ZOOM Video Conferencing. Connection and recent volunteer involvement Upcoming volunteers opportunities Volunteers and Stress Management during COVID-19 Register by email to info@volunteercentre.info and an invite to Zoom meeting will occur. Zoom orientation available for those who request it.
