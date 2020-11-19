United Way 70th Anniversary “Stay at Home” Gala – Celebrating seven decades of local love

Robert Fine hosts an inspiring & entertaining evening of live music and colourful stories of our valley’s history, and those who've helped shape it. Paired with some of the best of our local food & beverage scene will be cocktail making with Colin MacDougall of Ungava Gin, plus.... NINE awesome local bands & musicians, an exciting auction, and a way to make a difference in 75,000 local lives next year.⠀ ⠀ Gather together safely, to celebrate & be inspired by seven decades in our valley. Our goal: to raise $70,000 for vital local programs that help our communities thrive, and support our most vulnerable neighbours.⠀ ⠀ Join us from anywhere for the 70th Anniversary "Stay at Home" Gala, presented by Sun Life Canada, a virtual evening of food & drink, music & laughs, inspiration and #localove! Show your local love and get your Early Bird tickets until the end of October using Promo Code EARLY BIRD at www.locallove70.com We will showcase each of the seven decades with NINE local bands, intermingled with the best of each community’s local food & beverage scene and an exciting silent and live auction. Families and friends can gather together safely, to celebrate, learn & be inspired by this amazing community we all enjoy. Musical Performances by: Jeff Pattielli, Moni Funk, Ben Klick, Lucky Monkey, The Hip Replacements, Sean Bray and the Sounds of the Southern Belles, Kelly Derrickson, Flux Capacitor, and Anna Jacyszyn. Our goal is to ensure continued impact in the coming decades and raise $70,000 to invest in local programs helping our most vulnerable populations reach their full potential. Join us on November 19th from anywhere in the Southern Interior (or anywhere in the world) for an evening of live music, laughs, inspiration and local love! Tickets: http://locallove70.com Show your local love and get your Early Bird tickets until the end of October using Promo Code EARLY BIRD at www.locallove70.com MC: Robert Fine Media Partners: AM1150, EZRock 101.5, Stingray 99.9 Castanet, Black Press Media, Global Okanagan Event sponsors: Jeff Parker Real Estate, Corby+Ungava Gin, Pushor Mitchell. Event Partners: Twirling Umbrellas Join us from anywhere for the 70th Anniversary "Stay at Home" Gala, presented by Sun Life Canada, a virtual evening of food & drink, music & laughs, inspiration and #localove! Questions/Contact: Jude Brunt, Events & Special Projects Manager jude@unitedwaysibc.com or call 250-869-2370.