Global Edmonton and 630 CHED support: Children’s Mental Health Conference

The Children’s Mental Health Conference is an online conference where parents, caregivers, educators, and mental health professionals will come together to learn about the latest research, innovations, and techniques pertaining to children’s mental health and attachment-based parenting practices.

This year the content will be delivered online. This platform of delivery will give us the opportunity to offer the programming to people from comfort of their own homes, and convenience of their own schedule.

The three-day conference brought to you by The Institute of Child Psychology offers a weekend full of presentations and workshops pertaining to children’s mental health issues. Each day will feature a keyote presentation, followed by daily workshops. The workshops will be led by Registered Psychologists and other professionals who specialize in children’s mental health.