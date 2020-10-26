Menu

Virtual
Oct 26 - Nov 14 1:00 AM

Global BC supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation: ‘High Fives for Health Care’

Where
Virtually Across BC - BC View Map
When
On now until November 14 | Full details 

Contact
events@vghfoundation.ca 604-875-4676

On now until November 14

VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation invites you and your safe six to support the health of our community with a high five for health care.

Make a donation, post a High Five on social media, and tag five friends to do the same. Together we’ll raise vital funds and spread gratitude for our health care heroes.

Details at VGHFoundation.ca/HighFives