Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Other
Nov 9 - Nov 30 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Introduction to Calligraphy

Where
Penticton Elks Lodge - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 09-11-2020 19:00 30-11-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Introduction to Calligraphy

In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of… Full details 

 Penticton Elks Lodge - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, British Columbia info@osarts.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
Adults only
Website
https://www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
Contact
info@osarts.ca 7787185757
In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of artistic greeting cards and bookmarks. All supplies will be provided by the instructor.
In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of artistic greeting cards and bookmarks. All supplies will be provided by the instructor.

In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of artistic greeting cards and bookmarks. All supplies will be provided by the instructor.