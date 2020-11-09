Introduction to Calligraphy
- When
-
Add to Calendar 09-11-2020 19:00 30-11-2020 21:00 America/Toronto Introduction to Calligraphy
In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of… Full detailsPenticton Elks Lodge - 343 Ellis Street, Penticton, British Columbia info@osarts.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- Adults only
- Contact
- info@osarts.ca 7787185757
In this course, participants will become acquainted with the broad edged pen by learning the Italic script. Practicing the letter forms of this elegant 16th century script will be the focus of the first three classes. The remainder of the course will be devoted to practical uses for the script, such as the creation of artistic greeting cards and bookmarks. All supplies will be provided by the instructor.