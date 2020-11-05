Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards

Thursday, November 5 | 6pm The Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 8 of Surrey's best and most resilient businesses at the 22nd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, the Resiliency Edition. Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships for Surrey’s business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community. Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at BusinessinSurrey.com.