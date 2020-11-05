Menu

Virtual
Nov 5 9:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards

Where
Virtual - Surrey, BC
When
Add to Calendar 05-11-2020 21:00 05-11-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC & 980 CKNW sponsors Surrey Business Excellence Awards

Thursday, November 5 | 6pm | Full details 

 Virtual - Surrey, BC Surrey Board of Trade info@businessinsurrey.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://business.businessinsurrey.com/events/details/november-5-2020-22nd-annual-surrey-business-excellence-awards-10938
Contact
info@businessinsurrey.com 604-581-7130 (Surrey Board of Trade)
Thursday, November 5 | 6pm The Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 8 of Surrey's best and most resilient businesses at the 22nd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, the Resiliency Edition. Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships for Surrey’s business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community. Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW. Details at BusinessinSurrey.com.
Thursday, November 5 | 6pm

The Surrey Board of Trade will recognize 8 of Surrey’s best and most resilient businesses at the 22nd Annual Surrey Business Excellence Awards, the Resiliency Edition. Realizing that this year has been one of incredible hardships for Surrey’s business community, but also one that has brought the community together in a way we haven’t seen before, a focus will be made on business resiliency and a sense of community.

Proudly sponsored by Global BC & 980 CKNW.

Details at BusinessinSurrey.com