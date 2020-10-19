CORE NEIGHBOURHOOD INFLUENZA CLINICS

STATION 20 WEST – Drop In: October 19th through 23rd, 9:00am to 4:00pm, 1120 – 20th Street West.

C.U.M.F.I. – Drop In: October 27th, 10:00am to 3:30pm, 315 Avenue M South.

WESTMOUNT COMMUNITY SCHOOL – Drop In: November 2nd and 3rd, 4:00pm to 7:30pm, 411 Avenue J North.

PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES THIS FLU SEASON. The flu vaccine is a safe, effective way to help people stay healthy, prevent illness and save lives, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The flu vaccine is offered through public health clinics across the province, some physician and nurse practitioner offices and in most pharmacies. Anyone six months and older can receive the flu vaccine. Children ages six months to five years must be immunized at a public health clinic, or by a physician or nurse practitioner. Flu immunization is especially important for people at high-risk of influenza complications (e.g., pregnant women, young children, elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, immune-compromised) and their caregivers. Because some symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar, testing is needed to confirm a diagnosis. If you are experiencing any flu or COVID-19 like symptoms, please do not visit a flu immunization clinic and do call HealthLine 811.

Clinics start October 19th. A complete listing of flu clinics offered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority can be easily accessed at http://www.4flu.ca or by calling HealthLine 811. For information about COVID-19 visit http://www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID-19 or can be accessed at http://www.4flu.ca or by calling HealthLine 811.