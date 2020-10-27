Edmonton & District Historical Society’s October Speaker Series

Please join us for our October Speaker Series: A Mystery from Norway with speaker: Christine Prokop, Edmonton & District Historical Society

In early 2019, a Norwegian gentleman named Victor sent EDHS an email with two photos and his grandmother’s name. He wanted to know, did she come to Canada as a young woman, as family lore claimed? If so, what was she doing here? Who did she come with? Join EDHS board member Christine Prokop as she tells how she tracked down answers at the Provincial Archives, in history books, on websites and in road trips to small towns. What did she find out?

Free presentation, donations accepted.

Registration is required and seats are limited!